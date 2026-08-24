Tomra to supply ore sorters to next Pilgangoora expansion

The expansion project awaits approval from PLS’ board. Credit: Tomra

Pilgangoora Operations, a subsidiary of PLS Group (ASX: PLS), has ordered sensor-based ore sorters from Tomra Mining to deploy at its proposed P2000 expansion project at the Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia.

Tomra says the package includes 22 XRT ore sorters, along with management services, specialist tooling, packing and delivery. The order builds on the companies previous partnership on the P1000 expansion, a project which Tomra said proved the full industrial scale of its technology.

“P2000 represents the next stage in that journey,” said Albert du Preez, the head of Tomra. “It builds on years of successful collaboration between Tomra and PLS and reflects the confidence that both organisations have developed in the value that large-scale sensor-based ore sorting delivers to lithium processing operations.”

The deal moved forward while the expansion project is still awaiting approval from PLS’ board. Further financial details were not released.

“The significance of this award extends beyond the supply of equipment. It demonstrates how sensor-based sorting has matured from an innovative processing technology into an established and trusted component of modern lithium flowsheets,” Preez concluded.