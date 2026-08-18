K92 unveils leadership succession, appoints next CEO

A 45-tonne truck exits the Kainantu mine via the 800 portal. Credit: K92 Mining

As part of its ongoing succession planning, K92 Mining (TSX: KNT) has announced its leadership transition. David Medilek, the company’s current president and COO, will become director and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Medilek will succeed John Lewins, who has held the position for more than nine years. Upon stepping down, Lewins will assume the role of non-executive chair of the board. Under his leadership, K92 developed its Kainatu mine in Papua New Guinea from mine restart in late 2016 to commercial production in early 2018. He also established an experienced leadership team, turning the company into “one of the leading taxpayers and a major investor in Papua New Guinea’s mining industry.”

“I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful for the support and partnership of the government of Papua New Guinea, our landowners, communities, employees, contractors and shareholders,” said Lewins in a company news release. “David and I have worked closely since he joined K92 in 2019. I have full confidence in his leadership and look forward to supporting David, the board and the broader K92 team as non-executive chair.”

“John’s leadership and mentorship have been instrumental in K92’s success,” Medilek added. “K92 is exceptionally well positioned, with a world-class asset, a strong balance sheet and a high-quality team.”

In addition to Medilek’s appointment, that company also announced Chris Kinver, K92’s vice-president for projects and engineering, has been appointed COO, succeeding Medilek, and Susan Scheepers K92’s acting vice-president of human resources, will is now the vice-president of human resources. Lastly, Anne Giardini will transition from independent chair of the board to the lead director position.