Canadian Mining Hall of Fame announces 2027 inductees

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame is inducting five new members for 2027. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame is pleased to welcome five new members who will be celebrated at the annual Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Jan. 14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Northern Miner is a proud co-founding member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, along with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, The Mining Association of Canada, and The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. Details about the event, along with tables and tickets available for purchase, can be found at: www.mininghalloffame.ca.

Lukas Henrik Lundin (1958–2022)

Lukas Henrik Lundin was a visionary Canadian mining entrepreneur defined by a willingness to pursue opportunities others considered too risky, too remote or too difficult. For almost four decades, he helped build numerous highly successful resource companies, creating discoveries, mines and exceptional value for shareholders around the world.

Lukas Lundin. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Lundin learned the resource business from his father, Adolf Lundin, and began working with the Lundin Group in Egypt in the early 1980s. His experience helping the family succeed in advancing the Bajo de la Alumbrera copper-gold deposit in Argentina established the foundation for what would become a remarkable career. The project was ultimately sold to Rio Algom in 1995 for $510 million.

He went on to build and support a remarkable portfolio of companies and discoveries. Argentina Gold discovered and advanced the Veladero gold project, later sold to Homestake Mining. Red Back Mining developed the Chirano mine in Ghana and the Tasiast mine in Mauritania before being acquired by Kinross Gold for about $7.3 billion in 2010. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lundin helped bring the Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt deposit into production before selling the group’s interest in 2016 for about $2.5 billion.

His appetite for exploration and project development continued into new jurisdictions. In Botswana, he helped build Lucara Diamond Corp., whose Karowe mine has produced some of the largest quality diamonds discovered in more than a century. In Ecuador, Lundin Gold developed Fruta del Norte, one of the world’s significant gold discoveries in recent decades.

Perhaps his most enduring legacy is the Vicuña District in Argentina and Chile. Years of exploration and persistence by the Lundin Group led to the discovery of Filo del Sol, Josemaria, Los Helados and Lunahuasi — four world-class deposits that have established one of the world’s great emerging copper-gold-silver districts. The significance of these discoveries was recognized by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada with the 2024 Thayer Lindsley Award.

Lundin’s impact cannot be measured solely in discoveries, acquisitions and financial results. He had an extraordinary ability to recognize and attract talented people, giving them the freedom and opportunity to succeed. Colleagues describe him as a sharp commercial mind, a loyal friend, a storyteller and a leader people genuinely enjoyed working with. His willingness to embrace risk and his zest for life extended beyond business as he was an enthusiastic adventurer who explored remote rivers and mountains with friends from the mining community.

Lundin also believed that resource development should create lasting benefits for the communities where mining takes place. Through the Lundin Foundation, the family supports sustainable economic development, entrepreneurship, education and workforce initiatives across Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Lukas Lundin passed away in 2022, but the companies, discoveries and people he inspired carry his legacy. The Lundin Group’s achievements have created an estimated $87 billion in value over multiple decades. More importantly, his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to people helped shape a new generation of Canadian mining leaders.

Anthony (Tony) Paul Makuch (b. 1958)

Anthony (Tony) Paul Makuch is a distinguished Canadian mining executive who for more than 45 years has demonstrated a rare ability to see potential where others see challenges — and then built the teams, operations and companies needed to realize it.

Anthony Makuch. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Timmins, Ontario, Makuch developed an early connection to mining through his father, Joseph Makuch, who worked underground so his son could pursue his education. That connection would become the foundation of his career. Makuch earned a degree in Applied Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo, followed by a Master’s degree in Engineering and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Makuch began his career underground and went on to hold senior operational roles with Kinross Gold, Dynatec and FNX Mining before becoming President and CEO of Lake Shore Gold in 2008. There, he transformed a junior exploration company into a profitable underground producer, building the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines and growing production to more than 180,000 oz. of gold annually.

In 2016, Makuch became President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, where he drove one of the most remarkable growth stories in modern Canadian mining. During his tenure, gold production increased from about 315,000 oz. to more than 1.4 million oz. annually, while the company’s market capitalization grew from about $1 billion to more than $13 billion. Through strategic acquisitions, exploration and disciplined investment, he helped turn Fosterville, Macassa and Detour into the cornerstone assets of a globally recognized gold producer. His leadership culminated in the $13.5-billion merger of Kirkland Lake Gold with Agnico Eagle Mines in 2022.

As Chairman, President and CEO of Discovery Mining, Makuch is bringing his career full circle. In 2025, Discovery acquired Newmont’s Porcupine Complex in Timmins, returning Makuch to the mining camp where his career began. He is leading the revitalization of this historic district with a long-term vision for exploration, production, employment and economic growth.

For Makuch, building successful mining companies has always been about more than assets and financial results. He has consistently emphasized strong teams, safety and responsible development, and is a vocal advocate for local hiring, Indigenous partnership and Canada’s critical minerals potential. His deep roots in Northern Ontario have helped him build lasting relationships with communities based on trust, respect and shared opportunity.

Having been recognized as The Northern Miner’s Mining Person of the Year in 2019, Tony Makuch’s legacy is one of technical expertise, decisive leadership and an unwavering belief in the potential of Canadian mining.

Ron Nolan (b. 1938)

Ron Nolan is a renowned engineer, entrepreneur and visionary leader whose tenure at Hatch transformed a successful Canadian engineering firm into a global powerhouse that established Canada as a world leader in mining engineering and project delivery.

Ron Nolan. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Nolan joined Hatch in 1967 as an electrical engineer and steadily rose through the organization, becoming President and CEO in 1988. At the time, Hatch had about 600 employees, two offices in Canada and one in the United States. When Nolan retired as CEO in 2004, the company had grown to more than 5,800 employees, with offices around the world and projects in more than 150 countries.

The transformation was driven by Nolan’s recognition that Hatch couldn’t remain focused primarily on its traditional Canadian client base. As Canadian mining and metals companies expanded internationally, he pursued a strategy of establishing local operations, developing partnerships and selectively acquiring engineering organizations that could broaden Hatch’s capabilities and international reach.

Expansion began in South Africa, followed by Australia, South America and the U.S. Nolan believed that global operations should be led by people who understood their local markets and cultures, giving those teams the autonomy to succeed. Under his leadership, Hatch evolved from a specialized consulting firm into a multidisciplinary organization capable of providing services ranging from engineering studies and project delivery to technology, environmental services, automation, water treatment and operations support. Strategic acquisitions helped create a one-stop organization able to support clients from initial studies through engineering, procurement and construction management.

Nolan was equally willing to challenge the status quo within Hatch. He championed computer-aided design at a time when competitors had yet to embrace it, helping move the company into a new technological era. His greatest contribution, however, may have been the culture he created, one that encouraged younger employees to take on responsibility, mentored emerging leaders, and fostered an entrepreneurial spirit in which people were trusted to make decisions and take ownership.

His influence extended beyond Hatch. Nolan was a founding member of the Canadian Council of Academies and served as President of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He also chaired Hatch Mott MacDonald, helping establish a significant North American infrastructure engineering organization.

Ron Nolan’s legacy is not simply the remarkable growth of a company. It is the vision that made that growth possible and the people he empowered to carry it forward. He combined bold thinking with calculated risk, technological innovation with business discipline, and global ambition with a strong Canadian foundation. In doing so, he helped build a corporation whose influence continues to be felt around the world.

James (Jim) Stockton Redpath (1936–2025)

James (Jim) Stockton Redpath was a pioneering Canadian mining entrepreneur, engineer and leader whose vision transformed a small regional contracting company into a global mining enterprise. More than a successful businessman, he was a passionate advocate for safety, innovation, integrity and the people who make mining possible.

James (Jim) Stockton Redpath. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Val-d’Or, Que., Redpath grew up in the mining world. His father, James B. Redpath, was a mining engineer and mine manager at the Sigma mine, and his childhood was spent among prospectors, diamond drillers and miners. After earning an Honours degree in Mining Engineering from McGill University in 1958, he gained hands-on experience working underground and in exploration across Canada and the U.S.

In 1962, Redpath founded J.S. Redpath Limited with himself as its sole employee. Under his leadership, the company grew from a small Canadian contractor into one of the world’s leading mining contracting organizations. He built Redpath on a philosophy grounded in safety, integrity, innovation, professionalism and exceptional client service. More than six decades later, these principles continue to shape the company.

Redpath was also a visionary when it came to mining technology. He championed the early use of trackless jumbo drills, pioneered borehole hoisting for shaft sinking, helped develop the Redpath Robbins Shaft Boring Machine, and encouraged the use of tunnel boring and Raise Boring technology in underground mining. He believed that new technology could make mines not only more productive but safer.

Perhaps Redpath’s greatest achievement was the culture he created. He understood that lasting success depended on strong relationships with employees, clients, communities and business partners. He built teams, mentored generations of mining professionals and was quick to give others credit for Redpath’s achievements. Colleagues remember him as a humble, generous and deeply principled leader who believed in supporting people and giving them the opportunity to succeed.

He also helped promote Canadian mining expertise around the world. Under his leadership, Redpath expanded internationally, bringing Canadian technology, engineering expertise and safety practices to mining projects across the globe.

His contribution extended well beyond mining. He served in numerous volunteer and community leadership roles and quietly supported charitable organizations. His commitment to his community earned him recognition, including the Order of Ontario, two Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medals, the CIM Fellow designation, and honorary Doctorates from Nipissing University and McGill.

After his passing in 2025, Jim Redpath left behind more than a successful company. He left a set of principles, a generation of people he influenced, and a legacy of innovation and safety that continues to shape mining around the world.

Neil Woodyer (b. 1943)

Neil Woodyer is a pioneering mining financier, entrepreneur and company builder, recognized for his ability to identify opportunity, bring people and capital together and transform challenging assets into successful mining companies.

Neil Woodyer. Credit: Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

His career in metals and mining spans more than five decades. Woodyer began in the 1970s as a metals trader in London before moving to New York at age 30. In 1988, he founded Endeavour Financial in Vancouver, which grew into a leading mining merchant banking and advisory firm, raising billions of dollars in capital for mining companies around the world. Endeavour Financial helped finance and build several Canadian mining companies, including Bema Gold and Wheaton River Minerals, which merged with Goldcorp in 2005, and arranged the initial debt financing for Silver Wheaton, now Wheaton Precious Metals.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Woodyer applied his experience in capital markets, acquisitions and corporate development directly to building mining companies. In 2009, he founded Endeavour Mining and led its growth into a leading West African gold producer through the acquisition, development and operation of a portfolio of gold mines.

He repeated the model in Latin America. In 2016, Woodyer founded Leagold Mining, initially acquiring the Los Filos mine in Mexico and subsequently adding three operations in Brazil. In merely four years, Leagold became a significant multi-asset gold producer before combining with Equinox Gold in 2020.

Days after completing that transaction, Woodyer began his next chapter. In March 2020, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched Aris Gold with a small group of former colleagues. He subsequently led its combination with GCM Mining in 2022 to create Aris Mining, where he serves as Founder, Chair and CEO. Today, Aris operates the Segovia and Marmato gold mines in Colombia and is advancing two major growth projects, Colombia’s Soto Norte and Toroparu in Guyana. Together, these operating mines, expansions and development projects form a portfolio with the potential to support about 1 million oz. of annual gold production.

Throughout his career, Woodyer has been distinguished not only by his commercial instincts but by his ability to build teams and lasting relationships. He is a strategic thinker and hands-on leader who empowers local teams while remaining closely involved when difficult decisions must be made. His approach combines disciplined risk-taking with integrity, responsible governance, and a commitment to creating enduring benefits in the communities where mining takes place.

At Aris, Woodyer has also championed the growth of the company’s Contract Mining Partner (CMP) strategy in Colombia. The model brings local miners into a structured commercial framework, supporting the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining while extending the benefits of responsible mining to local workers and communities. The program has grown to over 4,200 CMP employees, demonstrating how established mining companies and local miners can work together to create employment, strengthen operating standards, and support more responsible mining practices.

From financing mines to building them, Neil Woodyer has repeatedly demonstrated that great mining companies are created not simply by owning good assets, but by having the vision, courage and people to unlock their potential — and by finding ways for their success to create lasting benefits for the people and communities around them.