EMP, Saltworks host lithium-demonstration-plant tour

The delegation present at Project Aurora. Credit: EMP

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS) and its partner, Saltworks Technologies, took a group of industry leaders, investors and legislators on a tour of their Project Aurora plant in Saskatchewan.

Chris Beaudry, the provincial minister of energy and resources, and MLA Daryl Harrison were among those invited.

“It was a pleasure to attend the opening of Project Aurora and to see firsthand the innovation that is taking place in Saskatchewan's emerging lithium sector,” said Harrison in a Wednesday news release. He added that the facility “highlights the potential” of the province’s critical mineral industry.

Project Aurora is a continuous-flow lithium refining demonstration system. It is designed to process 10 cubic metres of raw brine a day. The tour showcased live processes and performance data. Attendees were able to speak directly with both EMP’s and Saltworks’ technical teams. The purpose of the presentation was to model commercial‑scale lithium recovery from subsurface brines within the Williston Basin.

Saltworks is currently collecting data from the facility to advance design and cost estimates for a modular commercial refinery capable of producing more than 3,000 tonnes of lithium a year.

“We’re generating the operating data needed to train digital twins that will enhance full-scale design and cost, reduce technical risk, optimize performance and accelerate the path to commercial production,” said Megan Low, the Saltworks vice-president of lithium process solutions.

“Project Aurora reinforces Saskatchewan's position as a world-class destination for investment in the development of critical minerals projects,” Beaudry added.

Karl Kottmeier, EMP’s CEO, says lithium production represents a strategic opportunity for the province. “Canada's energy future depends on innovation…We are committed not only to advancing lithium extraction efficiently and sustainably, but also to ensuring this project will support local employment, strengthen the regional economy and create lasting benefits.”