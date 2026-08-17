OceanaGold expands to Australia with $553M Ausgold buy

Katanning is in the south-west Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Credit: Ausgold | Facebook.)

Canadian gold and copper producer OceanaGold (TSX, NYSE: OGC) is buying Australia’s Ausgold (ASX: AUC) for A$776 million (almost $553 million), giving the miner its first acquisition in Australia and control of the Katanning gold project in Western Australia.

The offer values Ausgold at A$1.36 per share, a 27.7% premium to its Friday close. Shareholders will receive 0.03365 OceanaGold common shares for each Ausgold share held, with an option to elect cash consideration, and are expected to own about 6% to 8% of OceanaGold after closing.

“This marks our first acquisition in Australia, and we are excited to build on the great work done by the Ausgold team to further optimize the development of the Katanning project for the benefit of both OceanaGold and Ausgold shareholders,” OceanaGold CEO Gerard Bond said.

The deal adds another development project to OceanaGold’s pipeline as the company searches for external growth opportunities alongside its existing mines in the US, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Ausgold’s board has unanimously recommended shareholders approve the transaction. Major shareholder Dundee (TSX: DC.A), which holds a 7.7% stake, has confirmed it intends to vote in favour of the deal.

The transaction is scheduled to close in December, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions.

Katanning lies about 275 km southeast of Perth in Western Australia, a major global mining jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access to skilled labour. Ausgold holds granted mining leases covering the planned development footprint and has advanced the project through the permitting process.

Analysts Jefferies said the transaction isn’t inexpensive, but Katanning addresses a looming gap in OceanaGold’s production profile before its Waihi North project in New Zealand begins making a meaningful contribution in 2033. The bank expects Katanning to begin production in 2029, helping keep OceanaGold above the 500,000-oz.-a-year level.

A December 2025 definitive feasibility study outlined production of more than 100,000 oz. a year over a mine life exceeding 10 years, supported by 1.25 million oz. of reserves. The project requires A$355 million in initial pre-production capital.

OceanaGold plans additional drilling through 2027 before publishing an updated technical report in 2028 and targeting first gold production the following year. Jefferies said investors are likely to focus on whether the company can meet that timetable while optimizing the development plan, reducing execution risk and improving the project’s economics beyond the current feasibility study.

Growth hunt

OceanaGold has been canvassing opportunities to acquire producers and existing operations while pursuing organic growth through two new mines under development.

Bond said earlier this year that OceanaGold had plenty of opportunities to invest within its existing portfolio but, like its peers, was also scanning for assets outside the company.

Its main near-term growth project is a new underground mine at Haile in South Carolina, which is expected to eventually account for about 45% of OceanaGold’s gold production. The miner is also developing a large-scale underground operation at Waihi North in New Zealand.

The Ausgold bid comes amid heightened consolidation in the gold sector as record bullion prices strengthen producers’ balance sheets and increase their ability to pursue acquisitions. Gold has nearly doubled over the past two years and traded near $4,399 an ounce on Monday.

OceanaGold also began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in June, a move intended to improve liquidity and broaden its access to larger institutional investors.