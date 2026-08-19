Sandvik wins intercontinental Byrnecut order

Sandvik's DD422i development drill. Credit: Sandvik

Byrnecut, an underground mining contractor, has ordered a 20-unit-fleet of drills and loaders and five boring systems from Sandvik (STO: SAND) to support operations in Canada, Australia, west Africa and southern Africa.

Sandvik says the package includes four DD422i development drills, four LH621i loaders equipped with AutoMine, four Toro TH663i underground trucks, two DL433i longhole drills and one DL422i longhole drill. The orders also include four Rhino 100 mobile raise boring machines and one Rhino uphole module.

“As our business continues to grow globally, we need equipment that delivers the productivity, reliability and technology our customers expect,” said Pat Boniwell, Byrnecut’s managing director.

The order was booked in June 2026, with deliveries ongoing and expected to continue through June 2028. Further financial details were not released.

Patrick Murphy, Sandvik’s president of mining, called Byrnecut one of the company’s most valued partners. “This investment demonstrates Byrnecut’s confidence in Sandvik’s underground equipment portfolio and our ability to support customers consistently across multiple continents.”