Sibanye-Stillwater orders low-profile equipment for South Africa platinum project

Epiroc’s UV42 utility vehicle is part of the order by Sibanye-Stillwater. Credit: Epiroc

Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) has placed a large equipment order with Epiroc (STO: EPI-A) to support its platinum mining operations at the Siphumelele shaft in northwest South Africa.

Epiroc says the package includes the LHD 5.5 LP low-profile loader, UV42 utility vehicle, as well as a large range of UV42 cassettes.

“We are proud to support the Siphumelele operation as it starts to use mechanized equipment,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “It will strengthen Sibanye-Stillwater’s continuous efforts to be as safe and productive as possible.”

Located northwest of Rustenburg, the Siphumelele shaft was originally constructed in the 1950s. It is one of the largest platinum mines in the region.

“The investment in Siphumelele is an important example of our strategic focus on extending mine life and unlocking additional value from our existing ore reserves,” said Richard Cox, Sibanye-Stillwater’s COO for South African operations. “Epiroc's low-profile fleet is well suited to the mining conditions at Siphumelele and will support the safe and efficient execution of this strategically important project.”

Epiroc’s low-profile portfolio expanded following its acquisition of AARD Mining Equipment in 2023. The company says the utility vehicles are designed to support general operations, maintenance and logistics, while the cassettes are interchangeable work decks that mount onto the vehicles to strengthen their capabilities.

Delivery of the equipment will begin in Q4 of 2026.