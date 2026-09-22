BME unveils towable training unit for underground operations

BME's Portable Training Unit being towed by a pickup truck. Credit: BME

BME, a subsidiary of Omnia Holdings (JSE: OMN), has launched its new Portable Training Unit, a compact recreation of the BME’s underground equipment. The unit is designed to build workforce competency through hands-on training.

In addition to preparing teams for real-world conditions, the platform also provides engineering and maintenance teams with equipment training, helping them develop the skills needed to identify technical issues and troubleshoot. BME says this can help reduce downtime, ensuring that equipment service is resumed efficiently.

“The industry's ability to achieve safer blasting, greater productivity and more consistent results increasingly depend on the competency of people,” said Derrick Menezes, BME’s regional manager for underground operations.

Unlike standard operator training, which requires active equipment to be removed from service, Menezes says the Portable Training Unit enables training that does not interrupt the workplace flow.

The unit can also be towed by a standard vehicle, meaning that it can be deployed at a wider range of mining operations.

“Training should provide opportunities to make mistakes safely,” added Menezes. “By recreating realistic operational scenarios, operators learn how to recognise problems, respond appropriately and reinforce the correct procedures before those situations occur underground.”

For further information, visit: https://bme.co.za/