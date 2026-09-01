Epiroc lands machinery order for Botswana copper mine

Epiroc's Boomer M20 S face drilling rig. Credit: Epiroc

MMG Limited (HKG: 1208) has ordered a new fleet of Epiroc (STO: EPI-A) machinery to support the expansion of its Khoemacau copper mine in northwest Botswana.

The package includes the Boomer M20 S face drilling rig, Simba E70 S ITH production drilling rig, Cabletec M10 S cable bolting rig, Scooptram ST18 S loader and Minetruck MT65 S. The entire fleet is part of Epiroc’s Smart series, equipped with automation and remote control capabilities.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner to Chinese mining companies as they expand and operate internationally,” said Helena Hedblom, Eprioc’s CEO and president.

Deliveries will begin in Q4 of 2026 and are expected to be compiled by Q2 of 2028. Epiroc says the equipment order is valued at about SEK 610 million (C$88.44 million). It was booked in Q3 of 2026.

In addition to the machinery, Eprioc will also provide spare parts, tools and on-site service.

Xia Weiquan, MMG’s president of African operations, added, “With partners like Epiroc, MMG will also continue to build a local talent pipeline with skilled mining professionals and a sustainable future for Botswana.”

MMG’s Khoemacau copper mine is located in the Kalahari copper-belt, one of southern Africa’s highest-potential regions. The site’s Zone 5 underground mine and Boseto processing plant have an annual copper concentrate production of 43,000 to 53,000 tonnes with the potential to achieve up to 60,000 tonnes, according to MMG.