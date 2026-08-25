Kamoa Copper orders more Sandvik trucks for DRC project

Sandvik's LH621i loader (left) and TH663i truck. Credit: Sandvik

Kamoa Copper, a subsidiary of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN), has ordered an additional 19-unit-fleet of trucks and loaders from Sandvik (STO: SAND) to support operations at the Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Sandvik says the package includes 12 Toro TH663i trucks and seven Toro LH621i loaders, two of which will be equipped with AutoMine.

“Our decision to reinvest in Sandvik equipment is based on years of proven operational performance at Kamoa-Kakula,” said Annebel Oosthuizen, Kamoa Copper’s managing director.

The order was booked in Q3 of 2026. The first four trucks will be delivered next quarter, followed by 13 units at the start of 2027, and the final two loaders in Q3 of 2027. Further financial details were not released.

With this order, Sandvik’s fleet at Kamoa-Kakula will exceed 100 trucks, loaders and drills. The company has operated in the DRC since 2019. It has a dedicated expert on-site at Kamoa-Kakula to provide technical support.

“The trucks and loaders have consistently delivered the availability, productivity and reliability we need to support one of the world’s leading underground copper operations,” Oosthuizen added.

Kamoa-Kakula is a joint venture between Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining (SHA: 601899), a partly-state owned company headquartered in Fujian, China.