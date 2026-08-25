Eriez taps Graeme Bainbridge to lead global manufacturing

Graeme Bainbridge, Eriez's new director of global manufacturing. Credit Eriez

Eriez, a company specializing in separation technology, has appointed Graeme Bainbridge as its new director of global manufacturing.

Bainbridge will oversee the company's production strategy, focusing on manufacturing alignment, fabrication processes, design standardization, operational efficiency and cost competitiveness. He joins Eriez with experience in senior positions at JELD-WEN, REHAU, Masco and Belkin.

"Graeme's extensive experience leading complex manufacturing businesses and driving operational transformation makes him an excellent addition,” said Eric Nelson, Eriez’s vice-president of global operations. “His global perspective and practical approach will help strengthen our production network,” he added.

Bainbridge will work at Eriez’s European branch through 2026.

Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, the company operates on six continents through 12 international subsidiaries.