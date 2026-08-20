Collaboration trumps product, Eriez says

Eriez’ HydroFloat coarse particle flotation system. Credit: Eriez

During an episode of a podcast recorded at SME MINEXCHANGE in Salt Lake City, Utah, Eriez president and CEO Jaisen Kohmuench and Todd Burchett, the company’s head of mining and minerals, discussed the roadblocks facing technology adoption in mining.

“They’re less concerned about the specific product we’re providing,” Kohmuench said. “They’re more concerned about the insight we can provide on the overarching flowsheet.”

In other words, it is not only about what technology companies offer, but also how they offer it. They cited Eriez’ HydroFloat coarse particle flotation as one example, and how its numbers — “quantifiable gains in energy use and recovery” — can instill confidence in the adopter.

These companies want established processes, they want partners that contribute broader process knowledge, Burchett explained. “They want to see it verified, verified, verified and verified,” he added.

For access to the full podcast, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62qw25JqkzU