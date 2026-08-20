DFI honours Geotechnica president with service award

Mary Ellen Large, the winner of DFI's Distinguished Service Award. Credit: DFI

Mary Ellen Large, Geotechnica’s president, has won the 2026 Distinguished Service Award, presented by Deep Foundations Institute (DFI). She is the first woman to win the award since it started in 1981.

Geotechnica provides consultancy and project management help to geotechnical engineering and construction industries. Large has worked in the industry for more than 35 years, her experience includes geotechnical engineering, specialty geotechnical construction and professional society technical direction.

“Mary Ellen has made an extraordinary and lasting contribution to the industry,” said Theresa Engler, DFI’s executive director. “Her selection as the first woman to receive DFI’s Distinguished Service Award marks another significant milestone in a career dedicated to advancing the industry and the people who make it possible.”

In addition to her role at Geotechnica, Large is being recognized for her involvement in several professional organizations, including the International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Engineers Without Borders, the United States Society on Dams and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

“Mary Ellen has been a driving force within DFI and across the industry,” said Morgan NeSmith, the secretary of the DFI board. “Her leadership has helped shape how our industry finds common ground on some of its toughest challenges.”

Large will be officially recognized during DFI's 51st Annual Conference, running Nov. 2 to 5 in Orlando.

For further information, visit: https://dfi.org/news/mary-ellen-bruce-large-receives-dfis-distinguished-service-award/