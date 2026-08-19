Caterpillar expands workforce initiative to Arkansas with US$3M allocation

Caterpillar employs more than 530 people in the state. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) announced on Monday the launch of its workforce commitment in Arkansas — the next step in its five-year, $100 million (C$138 million) Building the Future Workforce Initiative.

Joined by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Caterpillar revealed a $3 million funding plan aimed at preparing Arkansas workers for modern manufacturing jobs.

“Arkansas has exciting momentum within our industry, and this commitment will help build the training pathways and programs needed to prepare workers for the modern manufacturing careers that lie ahead,” said Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar's chief human resources officer.

In a news release, the company said Arkansas was a natural fit for the initiative's next advancement. Caterpillar currently employs more than 530 people and works with 60 suppliers across the state.

“By connecting training directly to the needs of employers, this initiative will give more Arkansans the skills to step into good-paying careers and give businesses another reason to invest, expand and create jobs in our state,” added Sanders.

The initiative will expand manufacturing pathways for students through collaborations with leading organizations, including the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College, Little Rock Regional Chamber and Academies of Central Arkansas.

This is Caterpillar’s fifth allocation for this initiative, following launches in Indiana, Texas and Illinois, and an innovation challenge.

For further details, visit: https://www.caterpillar.com/en/company/corporate-responsibility/corporate-giving/building-the-future-workforce.html