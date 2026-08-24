Metso folds in Valmet’s industrial pump technology

Flowrox will be rebranded under the Metso name.

Metso (HEL: METSO) announced Monday it will acquire peristaltic hose pump and progressive cavity pump technologies, as well as spare parts and service offering capabilities, from Valmet.

Currently sold under the Flowrox brand, Valmet’s line is designed to operate in demanding conditions and in a variety of workplaces, including mining, minerals processing, metallurgy, construction, energy, environment and chemical industries.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end slurry handling solutions, with stronger and complementing offerings in demanding heavy-duty applications,” said Tiago Marques Oliveira, the vice-president of Metso’s pumps business line.

Once the acquisition is finalized, production will move to Metso’s manufacturing facilities in Lappeenranta, Finland. The pump portfolio will be rebranded under the Metso name.

Metso says the deal has “no material impact” on the company’s financial performance. The cost of the transaction was not released. The acquisition is expected to close Oct. 1, 2026.