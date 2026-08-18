Ideon tapped for ‘pioneering’ muon research

In mining, this technology can help identify underground mineral deposits. Credit: Ideon

Ideon Technologies, a Vancouver-based muon tomography company, is joining an international research team to attempt the world’s first high resolution muon imaging experiment powered entirely by a laser-plasma accelerator.

Muon tomography uses cosmic rays to generate three-dimensional images of subsurface structures. In mining, this technology is often used to identify high-density mineral deposits and navigate underground hazards like hidden water or old tunnels.

Beginning in August, Ideon will work alongside experts in laser-plasma acceleration to conduct five weeks of experiments at the ELI-NP facility in Magurele, near Bucharest, Romania. The goal of the research is to generate multi-GeV electron beams, convert them into a directed muon beam and demonstrate non-destructive imaging of industrial objects. Ideon says its role will be to capture the results using advanced muon detectors.

“Until now, we’ve relied on the natural muon flux that nature provides. This collaboration could change that equation entirely,” said Douglas Schouten, the co-founder and chief technology officer at Ideon. “For the first time, a compact accelerator can generate a muon beam for high-resolution imaging on demand. That speed and portability creates a breakthrough that unlocks orders-of-magnitude faster subsurface imaging.”

This project is one of two muon advancement campaigns Ideon is focused on. The company was previously awarded funding by U.S. Department of Energy’s advanced research projects agency to work on a project developing a staged laser-plasma accelerator targeting 20–25 GeV electrons and muon.

For further information, visit: https://ideon.ai/post/2026/08/17/ideon-technologies-joins-pioneering-global-consortium-to-demonstrate-high-resolution-laser-driven-muon-imaging/