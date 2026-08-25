Metso, Aldridge sign $40M supply deal

Metso's Durarok primary sizer. Credit: Metso

Aldridge Mineral Madencilik, a subsidiary of CVK Mining (BIST: CVKMD), has ordered mineral processing equipment from Metso (HEL: METSO) to support its Yenipazar project in Türkiye.

Metso says the order includes its Durarok primary sizer, Premier semi-autogenous grinding mill, TankCell floatation system and Courier and PSI analyzers and samplers.

“Complex projects like Yenipazar highlight the growing need for advanced minerals processing solutions and experienced technology partners capable of managing demanding flowsheets, multiple process areas and integrated equipment deliveries,” said Mert Katkay, Metso’s director of sales and services for Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“Metso’s strong local presence in Türkiye, combined with its global minerals processing expertise and proven know-how in polymetallic comminution and beneficiation, gives us confidence that the project will be supported with the right technologies,” added Hüseyin Çevik, CVK’s chair.

The order was placed in the minerals segment’s Q3 of 2026. According to Metso, the equipment delivery is valued at about €25 million (C$40.38 million).