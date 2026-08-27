Metso wins $16M order for Simberi Gold project expansion

Metso's HRT with Reactorwell technology. Credit Metso

Simberi Gold, a joint-venture between Lingbao Gold (HKG: 3330) and St Barbara (ASX: SBM), has ordered mineral processing equipment from Metso (HEL: METSO) to support its New Simberi gold project expansion in Papua New Guinea.

Metso says the order includes its Vertimill regrind milling technology, TankCell flotation circuit and VPA Pressure filtration technology for concentrate dewatering. It also covers Metso’s high rate thickener (HRT) with Reactorwell technology for flocculation and mixing efficiency.

These deliveries follow previous orders placed in the first half of 2026 for a Nordberg HP200e cone crusher and two apron feeders.

“The New Simberi gold project expansion marks the next phase of growth for Simberi,” said Andrew Lawry, the expansion’s project director. “Metso's process technology offering and demonstrated experience in delivering large-scale gold processing solutions were key considerations.”

The order was placed in the minerals segment’s Q3 of 2026. According to Metso, its value is about €10 million (C$16.15 million).

David Tulloch, Metso’s vice-president of minerals in Asia Pacific, added, “Metso's participation across the comminution, flotation and dewatering circuits demonstrates the value of our integrated flowsheet approach and our ability to support customers.”

Feasibility studies at the New Simberi gold project expansion have projected an eventual production of 200,000 ounces of gold annually.