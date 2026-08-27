Weir rolls out mill circuit pump upgrade

The new WARMAN MCR² pump. Credit: Weir

Weir (LON: WEIR) has launched a new mill circuit pump to help mineral processing operations respond to more complex ores and higher throughput requirements.

WARMAN MCR² mill circuit pump is a new addition to Weir’s WARMAN mill circuit pumping technology, according to the company. The pump integrates eight patented technologies across hydraulics, wear management, serviceability and condition monitoring. Weir says field trials validated its performance, resulting in more predictable operation.

“Mill circuit duties continue to evolve as operators process increasingly challenging ore bodies and look to maximize performance from existing assets,” said John McNulty, Weir’s vice-president of global engineering and technology. He added that the new pump gives “operators greater control over how they manage the asset throughout its operating life.”

Weir’s NEXT intelligent solution system is also integrated into the pump. The company says this will improve visibility and monitoring.

Christian Trulsson, Weir’s director of global product management, pumps, added, “The WARMAN MCR² mill circuit pump technology represents the next stage in that evolution, shaped by operating experience and the challenges customers face today.”

For more information, visit:

https://www.global.weir/product-catalogue/pumps/warman-mcr2-next-digitally-integrated-mill-duty-pump/utm_source=media&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=pr&utm_campaign=min_warman_mcr2_2026