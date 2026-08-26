Optical sorter market to reach US$5.4 billion globally, BCC reports

Companies like Tomra and Bühler are pushing this market drive. Credit: Tomra

According to a new report from BCC research, the global optical sorter market is projected to grow to $5.4 billion (C$7.5 billion) by 2030 from $3.3 billion in 2024, as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes material recovery and food inspection.

Optical sorting technology operates in a wide range of industrial settings. In the mining and mineral processing workplaces, these sensors are used to identify mineralogical differences, from moisture content to colour, and help enable autonomous ore sorting.

The expansion of autonomous workplaces across mining, food processing and recycling, is a key driving force of this projected valuation, according to BCC. It says the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The report also highlighted government-backed environmental regulations, particularly in Europe and east Asia, as playing a role in reshaping the market demands. The EU’s packaging waste reduction targets, and South Korea and Japan’s new recycled content requirements are increasing the need for sorting precision and operational efficiency, according to BCC.

BCC referenced Bühler's SORTEX AI700 and Tomra’s (OSE: TOM) FINDER COLOR as examples of companies pushing the systems from early adoption to established installation.

The read the full report, visit:

https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/engineering/optical-sorter-market.html?utm_source=PRGNENG036A&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=prgnw