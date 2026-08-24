Ontario ready to cut off electricity, critical minerals to US amid trade war

Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to cut off electricity and critical minerals to the United States in response to Trump’s threats to add new tariffs on Canadian autos and steel.

In an interview for the Associated Press, Ford said he will begin cutting off electricity and critical minerals produced in Ontario if the trade war with the US continues to escalate.

If Trump continues trying to attack Canadian manufacturing, Ford said, “he better have a pack of batteries,” the Associated Press reported.

This is not the first time Ford used critical minerals and energy as a threat in this trade war. In October 2025, he told the Financial Post that the Canadian constitution gives provinces jurisdiction over critical minerals.

"We have the right to make sure that the people that buy our critical minerals are friends," he said at the time.

This new development comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from trade negotiations on Friday, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods including autos, auto parts and steel on Saturday, and Carney said Canada would retaliate dollar-for-dollar beginning Sept. 8.

Critical Minerals

One of the most important commodities Canada produces and exports to the US are critical minerals.

As the US aims to reduce their reliance on China for these materials, losing Canadian production of high-grade nickel and uranium would be a major problem for the country.

“I’ll cut them off,” Ford said of critical minerals to the Associated Press. “You won’t get a grain of sand out of Ontario.”

Ontario's Sudbury Basin, home to Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Glencore (LSE: GLEN) operations, is one of the world's largest nickel-producing regions. Nickel is used in stainless steel, electric-vehicle batteries and defence applications, including military aircraft and naval vessels.

“What would they do without the high-grade nickel that we ship down to the U.S.?” Ford said to the Associated Press.

Cameco's (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) Blind River refinery in northern Ontario is the world's largest commercial uranium refining facility. The province's Ring of Fire region contains chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper, titanium and platinum group elements.

Energy cut off

Ford also threatened again to cut off energy produced in Ontario that powers homes and business in the US, if Trump continues to intensify the trade war.

He had already used energy as a threat, imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exported to Michigan, Minnesota and New York in March of 2025. Trump then threatened to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, and both sides backed away.

“We power 1.5 million homes and businesses,” Ford said to the Associated Press. “Everything’s on the table. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Still, Ford said to the Associated Press that Canada shouldn’t stop negotiating, even if he is ready to retaliate when needed.

“I never believe in walking away from the table,” Ford said. “Continue negotiating and see where we go.”