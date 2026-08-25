Laurentian receives $1M to advance geological record digitization

A press conference was hosted at Laurentian University on the program. Credit: CDL

Laurentian University is partnering with Creative Destruction Lab (CDL), a technology nonprofit with federal funding, on a research program to digitize Canadian drill data.

The university says CDL is giving it $1 million (US$720,000) over two years to advance the Canadian Digital Core Library, an initiative to digitize Canada's geological record and make it openly available through an artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The money will go to a dedicated research program led by Laurentian’s Harquail School of Earth Sciences.

“As Canada’s mining university, we are proud to have our researchers contribute their expertise to this critical project,” said Tammy Eger, the University’s vice-president of research.

The university has already begun working with mining companies, including Agnico Eagle, Anglo American, BHP, HudBay, Teck and Vale, to provide design recommendations for the digital library.

“Making Canada's geological record openly available through an AI-ready platform offers novel opportunities for innovators, explorers and builders,” said Sonia Sennik, CDL’s CEO.

The research program will run through March 2028.

For further information, visit: https://www.cdcl-cnc.ca/blog/laurentian