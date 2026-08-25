Drill results confirm gold continuity at True North target

Underground miners at the True North gold mine in Manitoba. Credit: Klondex

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB, OTCQX: AUMBF) has released new drill results from its True North gold project in southeast Manitoba. Shares rose 2.44% Tuesday morning in Toronto.

The program expanded the previously drilled San Antonio West (SAM W) target. The assay confirmed continuous gold mineralization across a 200-metre gap between two known zones. Highlights included TN-26-073 and TN-26-097. TN-26-073 intersected 11.31 grams per tonne of gold over 1.7 metres at a depth of 391 metres down. Meanwhile TN-26-097 returned 11.8 grams per tonne of gold over 0.5 metres at a 361.40-metre downhole depth.

“We are pleased with the continuity of gold mineralization and the extent of the mineralized vein system at SAM W,” said 1911 Gold’s CEO and president Shaun Heinrichs.

The company completed eight surface diamond drill holes, including one that did not reach its target depth, totalling 2,980 metres.

The news follows last month's drill results at the San Antonio Southeast target which also intersected strong gold near the top of the system, expanding the trend.

“Drilling in support of the resource update is now complete and geological modelling is underway, keeping us on track to deliver an updated global resource estimate in the fourth quarter of this year,” Heinrichs added.