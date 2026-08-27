First Mining inks development agreement with First Nations

Barge drilling at Springpole. Credit: First Mining Gold

Cat Lake First Nation (CLFN), Lac Seul First Nation (LSFN) and First Mining Gold (TSX: FF) have signed an agreement for the development of the Springpole Gold project in northwestern Ontario. The company’s stock rose in early trading.

The agreement outlines all phases of the project including construction, operations and closure. First Mining says it was written in a manner that respects the land, air, water and culture, and provides key benefits to CLFN and LSFN.

“We appreciate the enormous amount of work and dedication that both Nations have put into understanding the Springpole project and working toward this collaborative definitive agreement for advancement of the mine,” said Dan Wilton, First Mining’s CEO.

Located about 140 km north of Sioux Lookout, Ont., Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the province, according to First Mining. The property boasts an inferred mineral resource of 4.8 million ounces of gold and 28 million ounces of silver.

Shares in First Mining increased 2.13% Thursday morning in Toronto.

ALIA process

Included in the agreement, which was negotiated via an Anishinaabe-led impact assessment (ALIA) process, are provisions for the nations to partake in the project's environmental management and monitoring. First Mining says it will implement preferential training and employability measures to ensure economic upside to the communities.

“This milestone reflects years of hard work, cooperation, respect and willingness to share the rich resources within our Traditional Territories, in accordance with our Anishinaabe laws and traditions,” said Clifford Bull, the Chief of LSFN.

The news follows a $4-million dollar agreement signed in June to develop an all-season access road linking Cat Lake to Sioux Lookout, a project First Mining says furthered Springpole and CLFN’s Chief called a “major socioeconomic win.”

“The process to get here involved many difficult decisions, and we are thankful for all the dedication of our people to the land, culture and way of life,” added Russell Wesley, the Chief of CLFN. “This agreement will create meaningful opportunities for our members and youth, strengthen our ability to shape our future and protect our enduring relationships with the land, water and all who call this place home.”