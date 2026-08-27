Festo unveils new I/O module

The new CPX-AP-I configurable digital I/O module. Credit: Festo

Festo has released a new configurable digital module for its decentralized input/output (I/O) platform to target efficiency and customization.

Festo’s CPX-AP-I platform is a system that distributes I/O, valve terminals and IO-link devices throughout a machine. It supports up to 80 modules over distances of up to 50 metres. The platform is designed to reduce wiring, simplify modular machine architectures and allows customers to expand systems without redesigning the entire architecture.

The new attachment features 16 channels that can each be configured as either digital input or digital output to match application requirements. Users can use individual channels, divide into eight inputs and eight outputs, or dedicate all 16 channels to output functions. Some output channels provide up to 500 milliamps for high-current devices.

To read more about the new module, visit: https://www.festo.com/ca/en/a/8179437?q=CPX-AP-I-16DIO%20M12%20(8179437)~:festoSortOrderScored?fwacid=5662d996c681d70