Join us for CMJ’s Reimagine Mining symposium on Oct 13

Canadian Mining Journal is proud to invite you to our 'Reimagine Mining' Suppliers Symposium on Wednesday, Oct. 13. This completely live online event will bring delegates together with the leaders in mining technology and innovation.

The pressure has never been higher on miners to lower their environmental impact while delivering more of the metals and minerals the world desperately needs. The pace of change in the industry has been exponential – but more change is ahead.

Building on The Northern Miner’s successful Progressive Mine Forum, CMJ's Suppliers Symposium will connect delegates with the industry leaders on the forefront of these changes. Interact with experts tackling mining’s big challenges – like decarbonization – and specialists who can shed light on the essential costing piece of the puzzle.

Hear from keynote speakers Tony Makuch – the president and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold (and soon to be CEO of a merged Kirkland Lake and Agnico Eagle Mining); as well as George Hemingway, managing partner and head of the innovation practice at Stratalis.

Check out the full agenda for a complete list of our incredible roster of speakers and sponsors.