JV Article: Now powered by Epiroc, CR brings its spirit of innovation underground

CR Powered by Epiroc (CR) is a global provider of advanced ground engaging tools and digital solutions for both surface and underground mines.

From its beginnings in the mines of Central Queensland in 1979, CR has taken its experience with cast lips and GET from draglines to surface mining equipment and now underground load haul dump (LHD) machines.

The latest step for CR: February’s acquisition by Epiroc (STO: EPI-A), a giant in the mining and infrastructure industries manufacturing space, along with solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification.

Collaboration is key

CR and Epiroc share a deep commitment to serving customers and creating solutions that meet customers' unique needs.

CR’s latest innovation, a low-maintenance LHD bucket, is an example of this approach.

The company’s underground team spent more than three years and hundreds of hours underground, talking to customers and gaining a clear understanding of their requirements.

Across commodities, miners had the same concerns: existing LHD bucket designs caused too much maintenance-related downtime and costs, from lost productivity and ongoing labor shortages.

Two significant problems stood out: The need to frequently change out multiple worn heel blocks on buckets was both costly and time-consuming; and Bulkheads were causing damage to mine support structures and utilities, as well as increasing maintenance requirements.

CR saw an opportunity to apply its expertise in castings to LHD buckets.

Bucket with Armourblade. Image by CR Powered by Epiroc.

“Our team thrives on customer collaboration and deeply understanding each sites’ operations, so we’ve extended this approach to our new buckets,” Quintin Nienaber, General Manager – Underground.

“We took customer feedback and applied it to create this new bucket, which is well suited to every possible application. Many of our customers are actually contract miners, so it’s especially important that they are able to maximize machine uptime and availability,” says Nienaber.

“We’ve put high-quality alloy castings in corners, eliminating mechanical and weld-on heel blocks. And the tapered top corners reduce the risk of damage to underground utilities and support, as well as increase the bulkhead strength of the bucket.”

Complete LHD solutions

CR has aligned its underground solutions to miners’ needs, from productivity and maintenance, and offers a complete range of underground GET systems.

“What makes our range unique is that it's suited to any bucket, any LHD machine,” says Nienaber. “Our solutions are OEM-agnostic, so whatever machine you’re running, we have a GET, bucket, and wear package solution.”

“We offer weld-on options for extended wear life, direct OEM replacement solutions, as well as Wearpact, our flagship solution for safer changeouts and increased machine availability.”

The future is looking bright with new owners Epiroc, with plenty of added value for customers.

By combining CR's front-of-machine solutions with Epiroc's world-class LHD machines, miners can expect increased productivity, higher machine uptime, a reliable supply chain, and two companies committed to exceptional customer service.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by CR Powered by Epiroc and produced in co-operation with CANADIANMININGJOURNAL.com. Visit: www.crmining.com for more information.