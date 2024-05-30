JV Video: Arizona Sonoran Copper says existing infrastructure will lower costs at Cactus

Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX: ASCU) has advanced the past-producing Cactus project to the prefeasibility stage and plans to integrate the Mainspring target and the innovative Nuton technology into a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) within three months.

“On a capital intensity basis it’s only US$10,300 a tonne to build this, (which) is very low because we have roads, rail, access to power, (and) a community that’s on our doorstep so we don’t have to build a camp,” said CEO George Ogilvie. “And we have a very strong social licence from the community.”

Located near the city of Casa Grande, Cactus hosts 276.2 million proven and probable tons for just over 3 billion lb. of copper grading 0.54% of red metal. The company’s upcoming PEA will explore the use of partner Rio Tinto’s (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) Nuton technology to unlock the value of primary sulphides at Cactus.

Ogilvie spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April.

Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/945265234?share=copy

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.