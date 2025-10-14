JV Video: Atex Resources touts high‑grade ‘B2B’ at Valeriano

Atex Resources (TSXV: ATX; US‑OTC: ATXRF) is leaning on a new high‑grade breccia discovery to speed plans at its Valeriano copper‑gold project in Chile, CEO Ben Pullinger says.

The deposit is a large Andean copper-gold system overprinted by the high-grade breccia B2B above the high-grade porphyry core. B2B is emerging as a potential starter operation.

“We’ve gone from geological curiosity to a world‑class deposit in less than four years,” Pullinger told Mining.com anchor Devan Murugan, adding that the next drilling round will focus on growing B2B and testing other B2B‑style targets along the same horizon to build optionality for a high‑margin start.

Valeriano sits on Chile’s Andean porphyry “superhighway,” about 6 km from Antofagasta’s (LSE: ANTO) El Encierro project, with mineralization open in all directions. The company, which counts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM) as a strategic partner through a $55‑million (US$39 million) investment, says Chile’s policy direction – including plans to cut permitting timelines by 30% to 70% – supports large, long‑life copper projects.

The upcoming drilling program is set to expand B2B, probe new breccia targets and advance environmental baseline work and early engineering.

Watch the full interview below.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Atex Resources and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: https://atexresources.com for more information.