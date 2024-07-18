JV Video: Callinex Mines moves Pine Bay ahead in tough junior market

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; US-OTC: CLLXF) released an initial resource last year for the Rainbow deposit at its Pine Bay volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in Manitoba. It then followed that up with a new discovery, Descendant.

Despite its success — and rising copper, gold and silver prices — market conditions for junior explorers are still tough, says Callinex CEO Max Porterfield.

“You're going to see the producers that are able to capture these high prices immediately are performing well, but it's going to take a little bit longer for the juniors to follow suit,” he told Northern Miner Group’s video anchor, Devan Murugan. “There’s been a weaker market for junior explorers overall, but in the longer term I think there’s a tremendous opportunity.”

Watch the full video below:

