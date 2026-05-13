New Found Gold files Q1 2026 results

New Found Gold’s geologists at the Queensway Gold Project. Credit: Tamer Elbokl

New Found Gold (NFG), one of the most exciting Canadian gold miners with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, filed its Q1 2026 financial statements, reporting a revenue of $9.89 million.

The company is currently advancing its Queensway gold project, which underwent preliminary economic assessment in 2025, and the Hammerdown gold project, which includes the Hammerdown deposit and Pine Cove milling and tailings facilities.

According to NFG, recent drilling has discovered new gold, further out and deeper down, than previously known. Keith Boyle, chief executive officer of NFG, said this points to a “district-scale potential that covers a 110-kilometre strike extent along two prospective fault zones at Queensway.”

Following the report, GuruFocus gave NFG a Score of 40/100 — an assessment of the company’s overall metrics — which it says reflects average performance compared to peers.