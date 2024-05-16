JV video: Culpeo drills high-grade discovery in copper-rich Chile

Just two years after listing on the ASX, Culpeo Minerals (ASX: CPO; US-OTC: CPORF) is drilling high-grade copper in Chile at its two main projects of Lana Corina and Fortuna.

“Chile’s the world’s largest copper producer with the largest copper reserves,” said non-executive chairman Geoff McNamara. “It’s the best place to find a new project (and) so Lana Corina, our primary asset, we made a discovery there in the last 12 months.”

McNamara highlighted one result at Lana Corina that returned 257 metres of 1.1% copper-equivalent, which started at surface and is open down to 700 metres. It’s part of a larger program of up to 5,000 metres Culpeo hopes to drill at the project, which could lead to an initial resource in 18 to 24 months.

McNamara spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April.

Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/945269846?share=copy

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.