JV Video: Defense Metals’ Wicheeda REE project speeds toward mid-2024 PFS

With a prefeasibility study slated for mid-year, Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN) CEO Craig Taylor notes the company has been able to advance its Wicheeda rare earth elements project in British Columbia at a quick pace since first optioning it in 2018. 

Taylor described the company’s plans for the project, and its other key differentiators, in an interview with Henry Lazenby, The Northern Miner’s Western Editor at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. 

