JV Video: Dundee’s Clevr tech chucks cyanide in gold processing alternative

Dundee Sustainable Technologies’ (CSE: DST) Clevr process, a cyanide-free method for gold recovery, could boost mining in regions where the toxin’s use is controversial or restricted, president and CEO Jonathan Goodman said in an interview.

Dundee has also developed the GlassLock process, which stabilizes arsenic during mineral processing. The new technologies come as the mining industry faces increasing pressure to adopt safer and more sustainable practices. They may enable miners, to move forward with projects that might otherwise be stranded.

“Clevr gives mining companies an alternative rather than abandoning a really good project,” Goodman said. However, he noted the mining industry is traditionally slow to embrace new technologies.

Goodman recently spoke with The Northern Miner’s editor-in-chief, Alisha Hiyate, about these technologies and the challenges of driving innovation in an industry known for its conservative approach.

Watch the video below.

https://vimeo.com/999607016

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.