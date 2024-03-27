JV Video: EnCore set to gain from uranium price

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; NYSE: EU) is preparing to start the Alta Mesa uranium plant after Rosita, also in Texas, began output in November, CEO Paul Goranson says in a new video.

"Our strategy is built around bringing in production as quick as possible, be a first mover into the market," Goranson said at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto this month. "And we're doing that at a time when our competitors are just starting to get into either looking or thinking about getting into production."

EnCore, the newest uranium producer in the United States, is aiming for 3.6 million lb. total annual output by 2027. Prices for the nuclear fuel have roughly doubled in the last year. The company has projects in Wyoming and South Dakota, the CEO told The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby.

Watch the full conversation below.

https://vimeo.com/925526201

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.