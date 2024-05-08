JV video: Faraday Copper adds value to ‘one of largest’ red metal resources in US

Faraday Copper‘s (TSX: FDY; US-OTC: CPPKF) Copper Creek project in Arizona hosts enough red metal to make it “one of the largest undeveloped copper resources in the United States,” CEO Paul Harbidge says.

The 421.9 million measured and indicated tonnes at 0.45% copper for 4.2 billion lb., outlined in last year’s PEA, is what Faraday aims to build on as it conducts more drilling at Copper Creek, towards an updated resource next year.

In the meantime, the company plans to build value for the project with more metallurgical work, and by adding more quality pounds and open pit material.

Harbidge spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April. Watch the full video below.

