JV Video: Give ’em enough rope and Burgex Consulting is born

Stuart Burgess, chairman and co-founder of Salt Lake City-based Burgex Mining Consultants, recounts how his rappelling into abandoned mines as a hobby […]
By MINING.COM and Burgex Consulting February 14, 2024 At 10:28 am
Stuart Burgess CEO Burgex Consulting
Stuart Burgess got his start hanging around, literally, in long-dormant mines. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Stuart Burgess, chairman and co-founder of Salt Lake City-based Burgex Mining Consultants, recounts how his rappelling into abandoned mines as a hobby soon turned into a business.

Burgess was betting on interest in old mines increasing as rising metal prices made reclamation projects more viable. Business soon blossomed into a wide range of industry services from staking claims to designing mines.

“We’ve done work for all the large mining companies in the world that have U.S.-based projects,” he says. “But really our sweet spot is junior miners.”

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia’s Roundup conference in January. Watch the full video below.

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Digital Oilfields USA 2024,
Mar 06 2024 - Mar 07 2024
EV Charging Infrastructure MIDDLE EAST 2024

Related Posts