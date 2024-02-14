JV Video: Give ’em enough rope and Burgex Consulting is born

Stuart Burgess, chairman and co-founder of Salt Lake City-based Burgex Mining Consultants, recounts how his rappelling into abandoned mines as a hobby soon turned into a business.

Burgess was betting on interest in old mines increasing as rising metal prices made reclamation projects more viable. Business soon blossomed into a wide range of industry services from staking claims to designing mines.

“We’ve done work for all the large mining companies in the world that have U.S.-based projects,” he says. “But really our sweet spot is junior miners.”

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia’s Roundup conference in January. Watch the full video below.

