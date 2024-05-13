JV video: Surge preps PEA for ‘highest grade’ lithium clay project in US

Among the few lithium explorers in northern Nevada, Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI; US-OTC: NILIF) is developing the “highest grade lithium clay project […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 13, 2024 At 12:06 pm
Laboratory tests of lithium clays from the Nevada North project have returned purities of 99%, says Surge Battery Metals CEO Greg Reimer. Credit: The Northern Miner

Among the few lithium explorers in northern Nevada, Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI; US-OTC: NILIF) is developing the “highest grade lithium clay project in the United States” at its Nevada North operation, according to CEO Greg Reimer.

It hosts 4.7 million tonnes grading 2,839 parts per million (ppm) lithium, including 4.1 million tonnes at 3,167 ppm lithium, according to its initial resource, released in February.

Surge plans to build on that resource, as it continues with laboratory testing on project samples that have returned lithium carbonate purities of more than 99%, and works towards a preliminary economic assessment by the end of the year.

Reimer spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/944135712?share=copy

