JV Video: U.S. GoldMining revives Whistler project in Alaska with long, high-grade assays

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO) hopes to grow the value of the Whistler gold-copper project in south-central Alaska with more high-grade results from its 10,000-metre drill program, says Tim Smith, VP Exploration.

After an initial public offering last April which netted US$20 million, the company is financed to complete its two-year exploration program at Whistler.

The project hosts 118.2 million indicated tonnes for 3 million gold-equivalent oz. at 0.79 grams gold-equivalent, according to a resource estimate released in 2022.

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/910869438?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.