Kal Tire secures ISO certification for repair program

Kal Tire employee conducting repairs. Credit: Kal Tire

Following a third-party review conducted by SCS Global Services, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group has achieved ISO certification for the carbon footprint methodology behind its KalPRO Maple program.

The program uses a carbon calculator to work out the difference in carbon emissions between conventional repairs, KalPRO ultra repair, retreading and purchasing new replacement tires. This data is passed onto the customer to provide insight into tire life-extension strategies and their respective environmental impact.

Kal Tire says it pursued ISO verification, which evaluated the program against the requirements of ISO 14067:2018, to give customers confidence in its reported data.

“Extending the life of a mining tire can avoid the need to manufacture and transport a replacement tire earlier than necessary,” said Miles Rigney, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group’s senior vice-president. He added that in 2025, about 70 of the company's mining customers reported more than 32,700 tonnes of calculated CO₂ savings through the Maple program.

Kal Tire calls itself Canada's largest independent tire dealer.