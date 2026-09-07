Sponsored: Miners need marketing approach to hiring skilled talent, Globe 24-7 says

Mining is facing a serious shortage of skilled workers that is becoming a drag on growth, as noted by industry leaders and by mining industry recruiter Globe 24-7. The talent pool has become spread out across different countries, and mining companies are struggling to secure the technical skills they need in key roles.



From Globe’s perspective, part of the solution is improving talent mobility between regions and rebuilding links with experienced workers. The Perth, Australia-based company is working on programs and activities to bring nationals back in-country and to move talent across borders where there are shortages from countries that have a lot of relevant mining expertise.



“Now more than ever, companies really view retaining and attracting talent like any other marketing challenge,” Rhonda Zuraff, Globe’s vice-president of global business development and marketing said. “[They’re focusing on] how can they differentiate themselves to really be a point of attraction, have a strong value proposition, and then sustain that through strong retention practices and culture.”



To respond more holistically, Globe has moved beyond being known primarily as a recruitment firm. In August, it merged with P&C and 3Pillars, strengthening its North American presence and bringing boardroom-level strategic human resources consulting in house, positioning Globe as a single, internationally active partner for both finding and retaining mining talent.

Watch the full interview below.

This sponsored video is PROMOTED CONTENT paid for Globe 24-7 and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://globe24-7.com for more information.