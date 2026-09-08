CEM reaches smelter grade alumina milestone

Aluminum ore in various shapes used for industrial processing, material extraction and manufacturing efficiency. Credit: Adobe Stock.

Canadian Energy Metals (CEM) has achieved proof-of-concept for a process to produce smelter grade alumina (SGA). The company says its samples achieve the same purity and specifications as SGA produced through the current industry standard.

SGA is the main feedstock used in aluminum metal production. CEM’s new process uses boehmite produced from precursors associated with high purity alumina (HPA) and chemical grade alumina (CGA).

“The processes we’ve developed over the last two years with our leading engineering partners are rapidly advancing North America's first fully integrated aluminum project,” said Christopher Hopkins, CEM’s president and CEO.

In addition, the company has confirmed that it is beginning a prefeasibility study (PFS) to assess its mining, refining and smelting pathways. CEM says its goal is to determine whether the project is technically, economically and commercially viable.

CEM currently holds 100% interest in the Thor project in Saskatchewan, a critical mineral development hosting aluminum, scandium and vanadium. In January, CEM announced a proof-of-concept for the recovery of HPA and CGA from Thor Project black shales. The company says the new SGA proof-of-concept expands the potential product pathway for the project.