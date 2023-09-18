Kesselrun receives $200,000 grant from Ontario for junior exploration

Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES; OTCQB: KSSRF) has been selected to receive up to $200,000 from the Ontario government’s junior exploration program. The […]
By Marilyn Scales September 18, 2023 At 1:45 pm
Drilling at the Bluffpoint gold project in northwestern Ontario. Credit: Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES; OTCQB: KSSRF) has been selected to receive up to $200,000 from the Ontario government’s junior exploration program. The company plans to use the funds for geophysical and geological surveys of its 100%-owned Bluffpoint gold project, located near Fort Francis, Ont.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a recipient of OJEP funding in 2023. This funding is vital to supporting grass roots exploration of mineral projects throughout Ontario,” said Kesselrun president and CEO Michael Thompson. “Crews have been deployed to Bluffpoint and are in the process of completing the work this fall. Results of the geological and geophysical surveys are expected to yield multiple targets for field follow up during the 2024 summer field season."

The project covers 9,100 hectares and hosts two distinct geological targets, Bluffpoint and Straw Lake. The company says both targets are potential high-grade, bulk tonnage projects which remain largely underexplored. Bluff Point is a porphyry occurrence, and Straw Lake is a vein-type deposit.

Read about Kesselrun’s other projects on www.KesselrunResources.com.

