Komatsu, AIM move autonomous partnership into U.S. commercial phase

Komatsu's hydraulic excavator and dozer. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) and its subsidiary EARTHBRAIN have announced a strategic partnership with AIM Intelligent Machines to deploy autonomous construction systems on machinery in the U.S. and Japan.

In a news release, Komatsu said the three companies have been jointly validating technology and developing business plans for autonomous construction solutions and have moved into commercial deployment in the U.S. The company added that they plan to introduce the solution to the Japanese market in 2027.

“AIM shares our vision of transforming construction through autonomous technology, making them an ideal partner for this journey,” said Chikashi Shike, the president of Komatsu’s solution division. “Through this partnership, we will integrate Smart Construction with AIM’s technology to create a seamless connection from construction planning and management to autonomous execution, accelerating the optimization of entire job sites.”

Smart Construction is Komatsu’s digital construction management software designed to connect construction planning, digitally enabled equipment and remote operation solutions.

Adam Sadilek, AIM’s CEO, said the partnership will let Komatsu’s bulldozers and excavators use AIM’s physical‑AI system to grasp project goals, choose their own construction methods and routes, and complete tasks autonomously. “This partnership enables organizations to make a smooth transition from conventional operations to autonomous construction while continuing to utilize their existing equipment fleets,” he added.

AIM’s system can be retrofitted onto existing bulldozers and excavators, letting customers roll out autonomous operations gradually on current fleets rather than waiting for new machines.