Komatsu extends F1 partnership

Members of Komatsu and Williams' leadership teams at the signing ceremony. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (TYO: 6301) has renewed its partnership with Atlassian Williams Formula 1 (F1) Team, taking the collaboration beyond 2026.

Under the partnership, Komatsu will become Williams’ official hydraulic innovation partner, a new designation Williams says reflects the company's critical importance. Komatsu will also continue developing components for Williams’ future cars, while expanding its involvement across Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy.

Takuya Imayoshi, Komatsu’s president and CEO, said “Our relationship with Atlassian Williams F1 Team has been built on a shared commitment to perseverance, collaboration and authenticity; values that have connected our organizations for decades.”

This shared commitment is on display at the Komatsu Williams Engineering Academy (KWEA), which welcomes ten engineering students each year for a mentorship program, hands-on experience and access to technical learning modules.

“After three successful seasons together and a relationship which dates back to our last championship-winning cars, it is fantastic to be expanding our partnership with Komatsu,” said James Vowles, Williams’ team principal.

The extension was marked by an announcement and signing ceremony in Komatsu City, Japan on Sept. 2. The event was attended by senior leadership from both Komatsu and Williams.

Komatsu first manufactured gear components for Willams' 1996 and 1997 Formula 1 World Championship-winning cars.