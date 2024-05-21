Kootenay Silver increases strike length of Columba D vein with 1.4 meter of 920 g/t silver 

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) has increased the strike length of its D vein eastern extension at the Columba silver project in Mexico […]
By Jax Jacobsen May 21, 2024 At 12:18 pm
Kootenay Silver receives promising grades at Columba project in Mexico. Credit: Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) has increased the strike length of its D vein eastern extension at the Columba silver project in Mexico with 920 g/t silver over 1.4 metre. That is part of a larger discovery of 183 g/t silver over 40 metres. 

Here are the highlights from holes targeting D vein below 1,750 metre elevation: 

  • Hole CDH-24-153: 40.5 metres grading 183 g/t silver, 0.01% lead, and 0.22% zinc
    • including  11 metres at 481 g/t silver, 0.02% lead, and 0.68% zinc
    • including 1.4 metre at 920 g/t silver, 0.80% lead, and 3.30% zinc.
  • Hole CDH-24-152: 30 metres grading 83 g/t silver, 0.05% lead, and 0.17% zinc
    • including 5.6 metres at 347 g/t silver, 0.20% lead, and 0.60% zinc
    • including 2.7 meters at 482 g/t silver, 0.40% lead, and 1.05% zinc
    • including 1 metre at 539 g/t silver, 0.30% lead, and 1.60% zinc. 

“We increased the magnitude of step outs on the D vein with 100 to 300 metre step outs to great success on the first few holes,” Kootenay Silver president and CEO James McDonald said. “These large step outs along strike and down dip are rapidly building volume of mineralized vein.” 

The current drill program is designed to prepare for infill drilling and delineate a maiden resource, expected in late 2024. Kootenay Silver has a fully-funded follow-up drill program of 20,000 metres. 

Read more at www.KootenaySilver.com

