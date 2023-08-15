Latest 25 holes from Probe Gold return up to 10 g/t Au

Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF) says results from 37 drill holes, totaling 10,772 meters, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 15, 2023 At 2:28 pm
Drilling on Probe Gold’s Novador property has returned results that include 58.6 g/t gold. Credit: Probe Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF) says results from 37 drill holes, totaling 10,772 meters, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface to 425 meters vertical depth at the Monique gold zones on its 100%-owned Novador property near Val-d’Or, Que. 

Top results from the 2023 winter drill program included gold zones grading up to 3.8 g/t gold over 24.4 metres (including 9.1 g/t gold over 8.9 metres); 2.1 g/t gold over 34.3 metres and 3.3 g/t gold over 20.5 metres (including 58.6 g/t over 1.0 metre).

Near-surface expansion and infill drilling in the northwest area of the conceptual pit intersected gold zones grading up to 1.0 g/t gold over 62.5 metres (including 4.3 g/t over 9.0 metres); 1.6 g/t gold over 19.2 metres and 1.1 g/t over 25.5 metres.

The company reported that all 37 holes drilled to identify or confirm in-pit mineralization returned gold intercepts over 0.42 g/t gold, which is above the cut-off grade used in the 2023 pit-constrained resource estimate. Twenty-five holes returned gold intercepts with grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t gold.

Probe president and CEO David Palmer said, “An updated PEA is currently in-progress for the Novador project, which will offer a more comprehensive representation of the project’s expansion and progress towards a larger production scale.”

More than 50,000 meters of drilling, out of the planned 68,000 meters for the 2023 program at Novador have been completed. Two drills are active now: one at Monique and one on regional exploration, with more drilling planned for September.

For more information, visit www.ProbeGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2023)
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2023)
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Aug 28 2023 - Aug 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on Humanoid robots and artificial intelligence

Related Posts