Latest 25 holes from Probe Gold return up to 10 g/t Au

Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF) says results from 37 drill holes, totaling 10,772 meters, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface to 425 meters vertical depth at the Monique gold zones on its 100%-owned Novador property near Val-d’Or, Que.

Top results from the 2023 winter drill program included gold zones grading up to 3.8 g/t gold over 24.4 metres (including 9.1 g/t gold over 8.9 metres); 2.1 g/t gold over 34.3 metres and 3.3 g/t gold over 20.5 metres (including 58.6 g/t over 1.0 metre).

Near-surface expansion and infill drilling in the northwest area of the conceptual pit intersected gold zones grading up to 1.0 g/t gold over 62.5 metres (including 4.3 g/t over 9.0 metres); 1.6 g/t gold over 19.2 metres and 1.1 g/t over 25.5 metres.

The company reported that all 37 holes drilled to identify or confirm in-pit mineralization returned gold intercepts over 0.42 g/t gold, which is above the cut-off grade used in the 2023 pit-constrained resource estimate. Twenty-five holes returned gold intercepts with grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t gold.

Probe president and CEO David Palmer said, “An updated PEA is currently in-progress for the Novador project, which will offer a more comprehensive representation of the project’s expansion and progress towards a larger production scale.”

More than 50,000 meters of drilling, out of the planned 68,000 meters for the 2023 program at Novador have been completed. Two drills are active now: one at Monique and one on regional exploration, with more drilling planned for September.

For more information, visit www.ProbeGold.com.