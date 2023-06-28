Lion One Metals reports progress on Fiji gold mine

Lion One Metals (TSXV: LIO; OTCQX: LOMLF; ASX: LLO) says its Tuvatu alkaline gold project in Fiji is 75% complete. The Tuvatu Alkaline gold project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

In a press release Wednesday, company CEO Walter Berukoff, said the fully funded project is on track to deliver its first gold late this year.

About 350 contractors and employees are working onsite to realize the final 25% of construction, and to commission the processing plant.

Once complete, Lion One plans to operate the processing plant at an initial production capacity of 300 t/d for the first 18 months of operations before increasing the capacity to 500 t/d in mid 2025.

The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu comprises 1 million tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t gold (274,600 oz. gold) and 1.3 million tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t gold (384,000 oz. gold) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t.

For more information, visit the www.LionMetals.com.