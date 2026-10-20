Lithium Africa weighs $60M offer for Springbok lithium project 

Credit: Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSX-V: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) has received two non-binding financing offers for its Springbok lithium project in South Africa, including a $60-million investment proposal, as it targets first production in the second half of 2027.

One offer would support near-term spodumene concentrate production through an offtake-linked prepayment facility, while the other would fund district-wide exploration and construction of a larger processing plant.

“We are running a competitive process, and our job now is to select the partner and the structure that deliver the most value for Lithium Africa shareholders, so that small-scale production at Springbok can fund large-scale exploration across the district," CEO, Dr. Thomas Benson, said.

The proposals could provide Lithium Africa with a path to production while reducing its need to raise additional capital. The company continues discussions with more than 20 potential counterparties over offtake, prepayment, vendor financing, and project-level equity arrangements.

Shares in Lithium Africa were up 11.7% to C$1.62 apiece on Tuesday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at C$40.4 million ($28 million).

The offers

The first offer comes from a major international commodity training house and would provide a prepayment facility in exchange for 100% of Springbok’s spodumene concentrate in its first three years of production.

Spodumene concentrate is the primary raw material to produce lithium, essential for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The second offer comes from a lithium processing company backed by a Fortune Global 500 group. It would invest $60 million comes from a lithium processing company backed by a Fortune Global 500 group. It would invest for a 55% interest in a new holding company that would hold Lithium Africa’s 70% interest in Namli Exploration & Mining (Pty) Ltd, which holds the Springbok project.

The transaction implies a pre-money valuation of approximately $70 million for 100% of the project.

Lithium Africa would retain 45% of the new holding company, valued at approximately $49 million based on an implied post-money valuation of $109 million, without contributing to the $60 million program.

Of the proposed funding, approximately $10 million would go toward drilling across the Springbok district, with the remaining $50 million for a processing plant.

"Receiving offers from both a major trading house and a lithium processing company shows the strength of interest in Springbok, a permitted mine with a path to production in 2027," Benson said.

Development timeline

The Springbok project is held outside the company's 50/50 joint venture with GFL International Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium.

The company aims to make a financing decision in the first half of 2027, with construction to follow, subject to approvals and completion of financing.

Neither offer is binding, and Lithium Africa cautioned that there is no guarantee it complete financing on acceptable terms, or at all.