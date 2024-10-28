Lithos secures U.S. patent for DLE refinery operation

Lithos Group (CBOE CA: LITS) has received approval for its "Electro-Pressure Membrane Method for Recovery and Concentration of Lithium from Aqueous Sources" from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent protects all five steps in Lithos’ direct lithium extraction (DLE) process for either lithium carbonate or hydroxide production.

"This foundational patent broadens our ability to offer fully integrated lithium extraction and refinement solutions, from pre-treatment to the final stage of producing battery-grade materials. It provides Lithos with a secure framework for commercializing our AcQua and TiErra technologies, and for partnering with other DLE innovators to meet growing lithium demands sustainably," said CEO Scott Taylor in a release.

DLE eliminates the need for brine evaporation ponds as so often seen in lithium producing areas. Such traditional evaporative projects have a large land footprint, losses of as much as 40% of the resource, generates up to 225,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and full evaporation can take at least nine months. There are also human safety, efficiency and sustainability concerns.

Lithos’ AcQua technology reduces water use by up to 98% by recycling. It also reduces the production time from years to weeks and minimizes the carbon footprint associated with traditional methods.

The company has fully operational lithium brine processing facilities in Denver, Colo., and Bessemer, Ala.

